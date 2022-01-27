Examining a massive food donation meant to help those less fortunate

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment, we're highlighting a much-needed boost that just arrived at Lighthouse warehouses in Waterford.

A semi-truck filled with two pallets of food was dropped off at the facility, which has spent nearly two years handing out food to people in need. The constant need had left the shelves sparse.

All told, the $200,000 donation came all the way from Utah and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Joining us to talk about it is Russell Estill, the Director of Food Programs for Lighthouse.

You can see the full interview on 7 Action News at 7 pm.

