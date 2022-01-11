Watch
Examining a new effort to fight homelessness in Macomb County

In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're focusing on an effort underway to help local families struggling with homelessness.
(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're focusing on an effort underway to help local families struggling with homelessness.

Joining us to talk about it is April Fidler, the CEO of Macomb Rotating Emergency Shelter Team, the non-profit behind the new emergency shelter in Macomb County that will provide support for mothers and children.

"The new shelter is going to provide up to 45 beds for women and children experiencing homelessness on any given day," Fidler says. "And within this program, we are providing supportive services like daycare services, tutoring programs, as well as cooking classes and nutritional programs for the women and children to become self-sufficient."

