Examining a potential local COVID-19 spike

COVID-19
Posted at 6:00 PM, Apr 12, 2022
(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront report we're examining a potential COVID-19 spike locally.

We're being joined by Washtenaw County Medical Director Dr. Juan Marquez. His county was recently elevated to the 'Medium' level on the CDC's community spread tracker.

"We went into Medium last week," Marquez says. "While we still have very low hospitalization rates and percent of patients who have COVID in the hospital, our rates of community transmission have increased so over the last week or so, we are now at 266 cases per 100,000 for the past 7 days. The cutoff is typically 200 per 100,000, so that elevated us into that Medium category."

