Examining climate change's ties to the weather

(WXYZ) — As the nation continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, the effects of another worldwide crisis are already being felt here in Michigan as extreme weather events are now happening with increasing frequency.

In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're talking with Doctor Alex Ruane from the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies about how climate change is tied to the weather.

"The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate change, or the IPCC, comes out with a report about every 8 years that is specifically requested by the governments to provide the latest information on climate sciences. It comes out in several different phases. The first part, which I was a part of, focuses on the physical sciences and the actions that the humans have already taken and the various types of climate changes that we have already seen and what we can expect in the future," Ruane says.