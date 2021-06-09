Examining COVID-19's continuing effect on the hospitality industry

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront we want to continue the conversation on the current state of the hospitality industry.

We're being joined by the CEO of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association Justin Winslow to talk about what they're facing.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"It's a bitter irony for an industry that's been waiting 15, almost 16, months to get back on its feet to get this opportunity that's really just a few days away from we're gonna be restriction-free in this industry and to not be able to meet the pent up demand that you see," Winslow says. "You can see increases in demand in restaurants in April and May and now into June, but restaurants don't have the capacity right now to meet that demand."