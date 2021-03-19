Examining COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Washtenaw County

(WXYZ) — Washtenaw County is launching a new community outreach project to meet the needs of vaccinating people in specific areas.

It's designed to help those most impacted by the pandemic and allocate resources to meet the needs of those who are vulnerable.

"Not only our county but across Michigan, we've found certain communities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and so, as part of our effort, we're working with the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as our community partners - Michigan Medicine, St. Joe's, and Packard Health to ensure that we are able to provide vaccine to those communities that have been most impacted and who we are most concerned about complications from COVID-19."