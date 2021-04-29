Watch
Examining COVID vaccinations in the African American community

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 19:28:09-04

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're looking at the push or vaccinations and vaccine hesitancy in the African American community.

We're being joined by the Reverend Horace Sheffield, the pastor of Detroit's New Destiny Christian Fellowship and the Detroit Association of Black Organization's Executive Director, to talk about it.

"Here's the important thing. No matter what it takes to get it, people need to do it," Sheffield says. "People have all kinds of rationale and reasons, some of which are questionable. It doesn't matter. It's not just you that's at stake, it's the people you know or someone else you may affect then infect someone else."

