Examining COVID's impact on entertainment and concert venues

(WXYZ) — The pandemic has taken a toll on businesses all over the state in the past year, with some of the hardest-hit being entertainment and concert venues.

We're being joined for the 7 UpFront segment by President of the Michigan Independent Venue and Promoter Association Scott Hammontree to talk about it.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"Our venues around the state of Michigan, once we were dealing with this pandemic and our businesses forced to be closed back in November, we got together, about 6 or 7 of us, we'd been on these weekly calls with each other, trying to figure out what it is we could do to help each other," Hammontree says. "So we formed the MIVPA in November, and happy to say we were able to pass a supplemental bill in the Michigan House and Senate that included $3 1/2 million in grant programs for venues and promoters across the state of Michigan."