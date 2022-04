(WXYZ) — We're just hours away from the 2022 Detroit Tigers' Opening Day at Comerica Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m Friday.

Joining us to talk about it and what's new at the ballpark in tonight's 7 UpFront segment is President of Ilitch Sports and Entertainment Chris McGowan.

You can see the full interview on 7 Action News at 7 pm.