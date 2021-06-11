Examining Detroit's Rebound from COVID-19 and events returning

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're focusing on Detroit's Rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the return of events in the coming weeks.

Joining us to talk about it is the President and CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau Claude Molinari.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"We're seeing incredible positive action for Detroit as a market," Molinari says. "In fact, in the last six weeks, we've booked 5 major citywide conventions for 2022 and that's going to translate into nearly 60,000 hotel rooms and, quite possibly, close to $100,000,000 in economic impact for the region."