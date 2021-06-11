Watch
NewsUpfront

Actions

Examining Detroit's Rebound from COVID-19 and events returning

items.[0].videoTitle
In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're focusing on Detroit's Rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the return of events in the coming weeks.
Posted at 6:27 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 19:42:23-04

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're focusing on Detroit's Rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the return of events in the coming weeks.

Joining us to talk about it is the President and CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau Claude Molinari.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"We're seeing incredible positive action for Detroit as a market," Molinari says. "In fact, in the last six weeks, we've booked 5 major citywide conventions for 2022 and that's going to translate into nearly 60,000 hotel rooms and, quite possibly, close to $100,000,000 in economic impact for the region."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!