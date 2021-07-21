Examining Detroit's recovery from June's flooding

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront we're taking a deeper look at Detroit's recovery from the June flooding.

Joining us to talk about it is the Director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department Gary Brown.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"I participated in an ad hoc committee that is going to select an attorney on Wednesday, next Wednesday, that will then engage an engineering firm to begin the investigation and get to the bottom of what happened, how we can ensure that it does not happen again," Brown says. "And if people need to be held accountable that will take place, also."