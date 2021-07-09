Watch
NewsUpfront

Actions

Examining DTE Energy's response to the recent storms

items.[0].videoTitle
In tonight's 7 UpFront segment, we're focusing on the recent storm damage and the massive number of power outages that ensued.
Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 19:17:24-04

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment, we're focusing on the recent storm damage and the massive number of power outages that ensued.

We're being joined by DTE Energy's Senior Vice President of Distribution Operations Heather Rivard to talk about it.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"Between Tuesday's storms and Wednesday's storms, we had over 200,000 customers without power and I'm glad to report that, as we sit here today, about 15,000 of those customers remain out, so we have been able to restore the majority of customers," Rivard says. "We did have some additional weather go through yesterday that caused a few more outages, so we have about 30,000 customers without power right now that we're working on restoring."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!