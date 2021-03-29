Examining economic challenges in Wayne County

(WXYZ) — In our 7 UpFront tonight we're taking a look at an organization helping low and moderate-income residents in Wayne County facing economic challenges.

It's the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency and CEO Louis Piszker is joining us to talk about it.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"It's been a tremendous challenge, the pandemic hitting southeast Michigan, and it's been really tough to work through," Piszker says. "The need has just been great and at Wayne Metro, we've ramped up and we believe we're risen to the challenge to make sure we're serving our clients in the region at a high level. The need was great at the federal government, through a multitude of stimulus packages, has granted Wayne Metro, if you can believe this, we had $50 million that came into our organization to meet this need, not only in the City of Detroit but in Wayne County."