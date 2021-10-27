Examining efforts to enact protections from online predators

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're taking a closer look at two new bills introduced in Lansing that are aimed at protecting vulnerable adults and people with disabilities from online predators.

We're being joined by one of the lead advocated for the legislation Eastern Michigan University Associate Professor Christina Marsack-Topolewski.

"These are the first two bills in Michigan that seek to modernize our laws to protect vulnerable adults, individuals 18 plus, people with cognitive impairments, dementia, different disabilities that may have been lifelong like Down syndrome from predation, online exploitation, sexual assaults, and things like that," says Marsack-Topolewski. "So, these would be the first two bills here in Michigan, mimicking things that happened in other states in terms of the modernization of laws."