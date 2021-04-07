Examining efforts to enhance Detroit's neighborhoods

(WXYZ) — Despite the pandemic, community leaders are working to grow and enhance some of Detroit's historic neighborhoods.

CEO of Jefferson East Inc. Josh Elling is joining us to talk about it for tonight's 7 UpFront segment.

"We've been working since 1994 to help residents and business owners revitalize the East Jefferson corridor and its five adjoining neighborhoods and throughout the pandemic, we've been able to support more than 10,000 residents, help deliver more than 120,000 meals to residents, and also, most recently, helping to get residents plugged into vaccines, to help us battle back the COVID-19 pandemic," Ellling says.