Watch
NewsUpfront

Actions

Examining efforts to enhance Detroit's neighborhoods

items.[0].videoTitle
Despite the pandemic, community leaders are working to grow and enhance some of Detroit's historic neighborhoods.
Posted at 6:41 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 19:17:56-04

(WXYZ) — Despite the pandemic, community leaders are working to grow and enhance some of Detroit's historic neighborhoods.

CEO of Jefferson East Inc. Josh Elling is joining us to talk about it for tonight's 7 UpFront segment.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"We've been working since 1994 to help residents and business owners revitalize the East Jefferson corridor and its five adjoining neighborhoods and throughout the pandemic, we've been able to support more than 10,000 residents, help deliver more than 120,000 meals to residents, and also, most recently, helping to get residents plugged into vaccines, to help us battle back the COVID-19 pandemic," Ellling says.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!