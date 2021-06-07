Examining efforts to help Black-owned businesses succeed

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront report we are celebrating Black business owners and the new organization that is helping them succeed.

We're being joined by the President and CEO of the Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance Charity Dean to talk about it.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"Today we were excited to launch the Hastings Street Index, which is our Black business directory, with over 800 businesses, Black-owned businesses, across Wayne, Oakland Macomb counties," Dean says. "The name Hastings Street is an ode to Black Bottom, an area in Detroit where Black entrepreneurship was thriving and Hastings Street was a street that ran in the middle of Black Bottom where lots of folks have histories and pasts and connection to this area, this beacon of Black entrepreneurship in Detroit. Our Black business directory is a resource for everyone to utilize as we celebrate the legacy of Black entrepreneurship in the metro Detroit region"