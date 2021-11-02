Examining efforts to help Detroit's homeless

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're looking at efforts to help those who are homeless in Detroit.

Joining us to talk about it is Father Tim McCabe from the Pope Francis Center in Detroit.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"As the pandemic continues to be disruptive in people's lives and pose challenges, especially to the homeless in Downtown, we just made the decision that we needed to have more space and in a place where we can safely serve, keeping everybody safe and continue to provide services that we do on a daily basis," Father McCabe says.