Examining efforts to help Detroit's homeless

In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're looking at efforts to help those who are homeless in Detroit.
Posted at 6:23 PM, Nov 02, 2021
(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're looking at efforts to help those who are homeless in Detroit.

Joining us to talk about it is Father Tim McCabe from the Pope Francis Center in Detroit.

"As the pandemic continues to be disruptive in people's lives and pose challenges, especially to the homeless in Downtown, we just made the decision that we needed to have more space and in a place where we can safely serve, keeping everybody safe and continue to provide services that we do on a daily basis," Father McCabe says.

