(WXYZ) — The pandemic has not affected three different school years for our children, and as we continue to navigate mandates and returning to classes, one local foundation continues to be a voice for our youth - putting them first and supporting them in reaching their goals.

Joining us for the 7 UpFront segment to talk about the impact work of the Skillman Foundation is the organization's new President and CEO Angelique Power.

You can see the full interview on 7 Action News at 7 pm.