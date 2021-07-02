Examining efforts to help seniors after the flooding

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment, we're looking at efforts underway to help seniors recover from the devastating flooding the hit metro Detroit last weekend.

We're being joined by the Chief Operating Officer of the Arab American and Chaldean Council Odie Fakhouri to talk about it.

"People have a right to be frustrated and, I think, with Dearborn Chief of Police Ronald Haddad, when he reached out to us last week, you know today marks exactly one week from when the rain started, and people have a right to be frustrated and I'm just glad we could join with the police department in this effort towards effective solutions, Fakhouri says. "So, when Chief Haddad reached out to us, you know the beautiful thing about our effort is we wanted to build a coalition of no-nonsense solutions and so we were honored to participate. One of the great things about this effort is it involves members from the private sector, the non-profit sector, local municipalities, and small businesses. And, so it really takes a collaborative environment to create solutions where everyone brings their expertise to the table, and so ACC mobilizes the emergency services and just this week we had three large events where the focus was food distribution and we offered housing and shelter as another solution and, as the weeks go on, we will continually be in the community and doing a needs assessment and listening to the community about what it is and how the needs have changed over time."