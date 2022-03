(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're looking at efforts to keep housing affordable in Detroit, focusing on a recently announced partnership designed to reduce barriers in the city.

Joining us to talk about it is the Affordable Housing Program Director at Enterprise Community Partners Stacy Esbrook and the Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Detroit Housing and Revitalization Department Rebecca Labov.

You can see the full interview on 7 Action News at 7 p.m.