Examining efforts to keep summer peaceful in Detroit

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're looking at a call for peace in the community as we look forward to summer in Detroit.

A coalition of groups is teaming up to get the word out, including Detroit FORCE, which stands for Faithfully Organizing Resources For Community Empowerment.

We're being joined by their Executive Director Alia Harvey Quinn and Community Organizer Dujuan Zoe.

"FORCE is working directly with community members, some of the hardest-hit, some of the most likely folks to be engaged or actively touched by violence," Quinn says. "We know the shooting won't stop unless the guns are put down. And so, our goal is just really to have conversations in places where people are usually trying to ignore or criminalize voices and build with them, offer opportunities for transformation, resources, and support for a peaceful summer."