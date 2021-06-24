Examining efforts to provide scholarships to local students

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're looking at a local non-profit that is supporting needs in its community and also providing opportunities through college scholarships.

We're being joined by the immediate past Chairman of the Southeast Michigan Omega Foundation Incorporated Ross Monts to talk about it.

"The Southeast Michigan Omega Foundation serves to help empower African American male youth through the provision of college scholarship funds and mentoring programs," Monts says. "We provide scholarships each year, this year we've actually increased the number that we give out, but we are going to be awarding scholarships to 8 students graduating from high schools in Wayne, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Macomb counties. We have our flagship mentoring program that serves over 30 youths and that's based in Oakland County, and we are working on plans to expand our mentoring work into Wayne County for the '21-'22 school year."