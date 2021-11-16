Examining Friday's tree lighting in Campus Martius Park

(WXYZ) — We're preparing to Light Up The Season this Friday when Santa turns the switch on the tree at Campus Martius Park.

Joining us to talk about the event is President and CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau Claude Molinari.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"We're going to have a spectacular time," Molinari says. "The tree lighting is gonna be at 7:08 p.m. and at 7:35 were going to Olympic medalist Ashley Wagner do a performance. And, of course, that whole area is just spectacular and there's something super-nostalgic about skating outdoors with a cool winter breeze and maybe some snow flurries and that 80-foot tree and everything going on in that area. It's just going to be spectacular."

You can watch the tree lighting ceremony on WXYZ-TV this Friday at 7:00 p.m.