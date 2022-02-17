Examining how a new grant program will help Michigan small businesses

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're taking a closer look at a new grant program that is designed to help our state's small businesses and economy.

Joining us to talk about it is State of Michigan Treasurer Rachael Eubanks.

"A great new program beginning March 1st that will provide businesses with additional financial support," Eubanks says. "And we're not talking about a little program, we're talking about more than $400 million dollars available to help retain or create jobs and boost our state's economy. This program is called the Afflicted Business Relief Grant Program and it will support Michigan businesses that were impacted by COVID-19 and help us build on our economic momentum. The Whitmer Administration is focused on putting Michiganders first and growing Michigan's economy as we work together to take advantage of our $7 billion surplus and make investments in issues that matter most to families."