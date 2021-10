(WXYZ) — The next issue on the table for the FDA advisory committee is the COVID-19 vaccine for children, which they are set to examine the data on next week.

In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're talking with the Chief Medical Officer at DMC Children's Hospital Dr. Rudolph Valentini about how we can protect our kids from coronavirus and other illnesses as we head into the colder months.

