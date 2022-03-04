Examining Impact100 Oakland County's efforts to help local non-profits

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're focusing on behind-the-scenes efforts to help local non-profits.

Among those making a positive impact in Oakland County and beyond is Impact100 Oakland County, a group you probably haven't heard about.

Joining us to talk about their work is Impact100 Oakland County President Katherine DiClaudio.

"Impact100, our goal is to gather women to give transformative grants to local non-profits in our community through collective giving," DiClaudio says. "The model of Impact100 is that we gather as many women as we can, they each give $1,000 and then 100% of that $1,000 goes back to the local non-profits that we give to. So the more women that we get, the more that we can give back. And our chapter in Oakland County has given more than a million dollars since 2016."