Examining Ingham County's decision on lifting school mask requirement

Tonight on 7 UpFront, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail joins us to discuss the decision on lifting mask orders for educational institutions in that county.
Posted at 6:18 PM, Feb 11, 2022
Several Michigan counties — Oakland, Washtenaw, Ingham and Wayne — announced this week that they plan to drop mask requirements in schools.

Friday on 7 UpFront, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail joined us to discuss the decision on lifting mask orders for educational institutions in that county.

"Well, there were really a number of factors. Part of it had to do with the really precipitous drop in cases, as you've said, statewide numbers we haven't seen since September. The other is when we issued the orders, we did not have a vaccine at all for 5 to 11 year olds, which is a significant proportion of the school population that didn't even have the opportunity to be vaccinated. So at this point in time, we have that opportunity, we have available appointments," Vail said.

