Examining mental health in the COVID-19 pandemic

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're taking a closer look at mental health during the pandemic.

The shutdown and restrictions during the pandemic are taking a toll on families all over the metro Detroit area.

We're being joined by the interim Director of the University Center for Child and Family at the University of Michigan Dr. Erin Hunter to talk about it.

"I think the thing to remember is, even with all the positives, there's more vaccines, there's vaccine centers being set up, U of M is planning for much more on-campus [learning], that we are here, a year later, in a much more hopeful spot, but some of our day-to-day realities are very similar to where we were a year ago and that is really, really draining," Hunter says. "So I think one of the #1 things to do is be kind to yourself and your family that you've been spending much more time with, or your roommates, or whomever it may be over the last year, and just let yourself be compassionate to yourself and to others because this is hard and our coping resources are not built to be able to manage this amount of stress and we're all going to crack at times."