Examining Michigan's current COVID-19 ICU and hospitalization rates

(WXYZ) — Right now, Michigan has the most COVID-19 patients hospitalized and in the ICU in the nation.

In tonight's 7 UpFront interview we're getting perspective from Dr. Patricia Wilkerson-Uddyback from the Detroit Medical Center.

"Right now we do see a surge, like everybody else in Michigan. The number of patients coming to our hospital, testing positive has increased, but the good thing for us is that we have the playbook," Dr. Wilkerson-Uddyback says. "We've been through this before and we've really been able to understand how to take care of the patients that are coming. The people that are being hospitalized are not quite as sick as what we saw at the beginning of the pandemic and they're not having to be hospitalized for quite as long, so that's the good news. But I think the most important thing for people to understand is the way we get ahead of all of this is by people getting vaccinated."