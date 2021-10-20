Examining Michigan's economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic

(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is still dealing with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're being joined by the Vice President of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Dave Lorenz to talk about it.

"It's great news for the travel industry in Michigan because even though we really depend on the domestic travel, people who live in Michigan travel to other places in Michigan, people who live in the Great Lakes Region, and people from all throughout the United States, there's a big number of people who travel from other places all around the world, so this means not only the fact that we get to share the lifestyle that we have with other people all around the world, having a better understanding of them and them having a better understanding of us, which is always good, but it also means jobs, it means dollars being spent in big and small business, and it means tax revenues that will come back to Michigan," Lorenz says. "And it's important to realize that when the international market comes here, these are all new dollars, these are export dollars coming into Michigan. So it's a very good thing, can't wait to see our friends, especially from Canada coming across the border to enjoy their time here in Pure Michigan."