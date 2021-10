(WXYZ) — The metro Detroit area was hit hard by damaging storms this past summer, with families left in the dark for days.

Now, many are questioning the state's infrastructure and utility services, with state leaders set to meet soon to address those concerns.

We're being joined by the Chairman of the Michigan Public Service Commission Dan Scripps for the 7 UpFront segment to talk about it.

You can see the full interview on 7 Action News at 7 pm.