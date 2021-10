(WXYZ) — A couple originally from metro Detroit are now working to end hunger nationwide through their national volunteer organization HungerMitao.

They provide meals to those in need across the country. And now Raj and Anna Asava are teaming up with a local food bank for a special event. They're joining us for the 7 UpFront segment to talk about it.

