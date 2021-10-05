Watch
Examining Oakland University President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz's scholarship commitment to the school

Jason Willis
<p>Oakland University</p>
Oakland University names Ora Hirsch Pescovitz as school's 7th president
Posted at 6:46 PM, Oct 05, 2021
(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're talking with Oakland University President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz about a significant commitment she's made to the university that will provide scholarships to students.

She is giving $1 million to OU for a scholarship fund.

"The reason for the gift is so that we can attract extremely talented and gifted students to Oakland University who are entrepreneurial, creative students who have already demonstrated they are making a difference in the world and who will be the future leaders in Michigan," Dr. Pescovitz says. "And why now? Because they're going to be applying to college right now and we want them to think about Oakland University as the university of choice for them and or their parents."

