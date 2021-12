(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're examining the latest developments with the omicron variant of COVID-19 as ICU beds are filling up across the state, with some facilities nearing capacity.

Joining us to talk about it is Dr. Emily Martin, an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

You can see the full interview on 7 Action News at 7 pm.