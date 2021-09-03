Examining Taylor North's road to the Little League World Series championship

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're talking about Taylor North's Little League World Series championships.

We're being joined by head coach Rick Thorning about the whirlwind experience.

"It's very exciting and I know we had a good team and I knew if we played good baseball that we could be in it and give a battle," Thorning says. "And then we end up getting there and playing really good ball and being one of the favorites towards the end there. You know, it felt good to hear people talk about how good our team was playing and the boys, they wanted to win this, they wanted this thing, towards the end, to win this and it was great to see them come out on top."