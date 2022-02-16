Examining the child care workforce as it sees shortage

(WXYZ) — As COVID-19 restrictions are easing up across the country, parents are heading back to the office and they're left with the challenge of finding affordable child care.

Oakland County Michigan Works! Director Jennifer Llewellyn joined us on 7 UpFront Tuesday to talk about the issue as the industry experiences a shortage of employees.

"Many times when people think about child care or early childhood development, they don't even think of it as a workforce development or workforce issue. What the pandemic did was it highlighted some of the challenges that we face across the child care industry related to workforce. It's really just been a perfect storm for both child care providers and the families that they serve," Llewellyn said.

