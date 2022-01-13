Examining the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on learning

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront report we're examining the findings of a new Michigan State University report that found learning slowed during the 2020-2021 school year, at least in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining us to talk about it is Katharine Stunk, director of EPIC (MSU's Education Policy Innovation Collaborative), and the Clifford Erickson Distinguished Professor of Education Policy at MSU's College of Education.

"The major takeaway here is that all students performed less well than we would expect them to and grew less over the course of the pandemic year than we would have expected them to in a pre-pandemic year, but it was especially bad for low-income students in Michigan, for students of color and, actually, also for women," Stunk says.

