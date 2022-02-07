Examining the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're looking at the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan as case numbers and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically since their highs a few weeks ago.

Joining us to talk about it is Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan.

"Things are absolutely trending in the right direction and things seem to be moving in the right direction across the state," Bagdasarian says. "A couple of weeks ago we had been very cautiously optimistic about how things looked in southeast Michigan, but things are really looking good statewide right now. It doesn't mean that we are out of the woods, but it does mean that things are trending the way we want them to for all of the metrics we follow and that's case rates, positivity, and percentage of COVID patients in the hospital."