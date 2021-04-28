Examining the details of Biden's spending proposals

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront report, we're looking at where money President Biden is calling for during tonight's address to Congress would be spent.

We're being joined by the Director of Debate for the University of Michigan Aaron Kall to talk about it.

"It is a very unusual address. They usually happen in February, going back to Reagan in 1981, but this has been delayed for several months because he wanted the first part of his economic plan the coronavirus stimulus legislation to pass and people to get the $1,400 checks, so he wanted that before he gave this, so it's much delayed and just the optics are much different, there's only 200 people, as opposed to the 1,600 that are normally there," Kall says. "Speaker Pelosi and Vice President Harris behind him will be wearing masks the entire time, so really the first, certain, modern address in the midst of a once in a generation pandemic and so it's just going to be a totally different scene than we're normally used to each year."