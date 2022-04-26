Watch
Examining the electric vehicle transformation underway at General Motors

This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. General Motors is poised to announce next week major electric vehicle investments in Michigan. It plans to spend $6.5 billion and create up to 4,000 new jobs at two plants in the state. According to a meeting agenda, Michigan's economic development board will approve an incentives package on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (General Motors via AP)
(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront report we're continuing the EV discussion in the wake of today's announcements about the North American International Auto Show and Ford's official launch of the F-150 Lightning.

Right now, we're highlighting the transformation taking place at General Motors with company President Mark Reuss. Just yesterday the company announced they were electrifying the iconic Corvette with multiple models over the next two years.

