Examining the electric vehicle transformation underway at General Motors

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront report we're continuing the EV discussion in the wake of today's announcements about the North American International Auto Show and Ford's official launch of the F-150 Lightning.

Right now, we're highlighting the transformation taking place at General Motors with company President Mark Reuss. Just yesterday the company announced they were electrifying the iconic Corvette with multiple models over the next two years.

You can see the full interview on 7 Action News at 7 p.m.