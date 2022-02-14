Examining the impact of Michigan's staff shortages in education

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're focusing on a new survey among 2,600 Michigan educators that shows widespread concern over current staff shortages.

Joining us to talk about it is President of the Michigan Education Association Paula Herbert.

"The survey indicates that our educators are at a breaking point," Herbert says. "We know that they're concerned about educators shortage and about student mental health issues. These are the dominating challenges facing our educators today. One in five educators expects that they might leave education for another career in the next few years and that's nearly double what it was in August."