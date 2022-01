(WXYZ) — The explosive spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 is not only impacting our schools. Michigan's hospitality industry is also once again being slammed by the coronavirus.

Joining us to talk about it is in the 7 UpFront segment is Justin Winslow, President & CEO of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.

You can see the full interview on 7 Action News at 7pm.