(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're continuing an important and life-saving conversation while honoring Detroit media personality Jamie Samuelsen, who passed away in the summer of 2020 of colon cancer.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and Jamie's wife, our friend and former WXYZ-TV colleague Christy McDonald is joining us to talk about it.

You can see the full interview on 7 Action News at 7 pm.