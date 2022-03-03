Examining the importance of nutrition in our schools

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're focusing on the importance of nutrition in our schools, as hundreds of nutritionists are preparing to head to Washington DC next week to lobby for continued support for school meals.

We're being joined by Child Nutrition Consultant with Oakland Schools Lori Adkins to talk about it.

"I'm going to be joining 700 school nutrition colleagues from across the country to talk to members of Congress about the urgent need for extending pandemic-related waivers for school meal programs," Adkins says. "The Legislative Action Conference is held every year in March in Washington DC and we learn about issues and do networking and we have legislative office visits. So, during our legislative office visits this weekend, we, along with several of my Michigan colleagues, are going to be advocating for our child nutritional programs, and specifically, we're going to be making an urgent request for continued support from Congress and USDA to allow for critical waiver extensions for our program."