Examining the latest developments around COVID-19

(WXYZ) — As concerns grow over the delta variant, Warren Consolidated Schools is the latest - and largest - school district in Michigan to make indoor masking mandatory for students and staff.

Detroit and Ann Arbor Public Schools are also among the minority of districts requiring face coverings.

Joining us to talk about it and the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is Dr. Matthew Sims, Director of Infectious Disease Research for Beaumont Hospital.

You can see the full interview on 7 Action News at 7 pm.