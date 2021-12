(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we want to dive deeper into the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, starting with the omicron variant.

There is some promising news, as Pfizer says their data shows a third does of their vaccine can neutralize the variant.

We're being joined by the Chief Medical Executive of the state health department Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian to talk about the latest developments in the newest COVID-19 wave.

You can see the full interview on 7 Action News at 7 pm.