(WXYZ) — In our 7 UpFront segment tonight we're examining the mass vaccination effort at Ford Field.

The federal/local partnership is a key opportunity to get thousands of people in metro Detroit protected from the coronavirus.

We're being joined by the Director of the Project Michigan Commission Kerry Ebersole to talk about it.

"We had an excellent day," Ebersole says. "We're ready to ramp up. We're going to have another 2,600 doses administered tomorrow and then going right into those 5,000 doses a day at Ford Field."