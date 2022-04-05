Watch
Examining the Motor City Contractor Fund and what it means to Detroit

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - JULY 19: A view of Downtown Detroit looking south on Woodward Avenue is shown July 19, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit's emergency manager Kevin Orr filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy July 18, 2013 making Detroit the largest city to file for bankruptcy in U.S. history. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Detroit skyline_downtown detroit
Posted at 5:52 PM, Apr 05, 2022
(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're taking a look at the creation of the Motor City Contractor Fund.

The latest initiative from the Gilbert Family Foundation and the Rocket Community Fund is a $10 million pilot program to benefit Detroit-based contractors.

Joining us to talk about it are the Vice President of the Community Reinvestment Fund USA Krysta Pate and the Executive Director of Lifeline Global Consulting Dr. Nicole Parker.

