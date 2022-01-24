Examining the News Literacy Project

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're taking a closer look at the goals behind the News Literacy Project.

Joining us to talk about it is the Founder and CEO Alan Miller.

"The News Literacy Project is a national non-partisan educational nonprofit that provides educational resources and programs for educators and the general public to learn and teach what news and other information to trust and to give people the tools to be informed, equal and engaged participants in democracy," Miller says. "We do this in a number of ways. For educators and students, we have a virtual classroom called Checkology, we have a weekly newsletter called The Sift, we have an app called Informable, which is a game that builds and tests news literacy skills. And for the general public, we also have programs, including a version of the newsletter, and a podcast called Is That A Fact. And the goal here is, really, to equip the next generation and all generations with the ability to discern credible information and to become informed and engaged and responsible in participating in the civic life of the country and their communities."