Examining the ongoing electric transformation of the auto industry

The fun starts tomorrow at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac for the big Motor Bella event. It comes at a time when a global shift is transforming the auto industry.
Posted at 6:25 PM, Sep 20, 2021
(WXYZ) — The fun starts tomorrow at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac for the big Motor Bella event. It comes at a time when a global shift is transforming the auto industry.

Joining us to talk about it in the 7 UpFront segment is President and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation John Bozzella.

"Transformative is the perfect word for this. We're going to see a transformation of the entire automotive industrial base," Bozzella says. "New ways of building cars and trucks that rely on battery power. We're going to see a new supply chain that supports this battery development. And we're going to see a new market for consumers that's focused on electric transportation. So I think this is an exciting time to be part of the industry and there's a lot of opportunity for American automotive communities and workers."

