Examining the ongoing electric transformation of the auto industry

(WXYZ) — The fun starts tomorrow at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac for the big Motor Bella event. It comes at a time when a global shift is transforming the auto industry.

Joining us to talk about it in the 7 UpFront segment is President and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation John Bozzella.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"Transformative is the perfect word for this. We're going to see a transformation of the entire automotive industrial base," Bozzella says. "New ways of building cars and trucks that rely on battery power. We're going to see a new supply chain that supports this battery development. And we're going to see a new market for consumers that's focused on electric transportation. So I think this is an exciting time to be part of the industry and there's a lot of opportunity for American automotive communities and workers."